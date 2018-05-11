Top award for Tom and Marble City Travel

A Kilkenny travel agent has been named as one of the best in the UK and Ireland.

Marble City Travel has been selected as the Top Travel Agency in the Republic of Ireland, as part of a power-list of the best agents in the UK and Ireland by industry bible the Travel Trade Gazette (TTG).

The TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies winners was revealed in a glittering ceremony in Birmingham recently after an extensive judging process, which saw agencies be rated by tour operators and other suppliers, and then assessed by travel trade journalists.

More than 900 travel agencies and branches put themselves forward for consideration for TTG’s Top 50 Travel Agencies 2018 – in association with Kuoni - from which a shortlist of 95 finalists across 12 regional and 7 nationwide categories was devised.

Judges said of Marble City Travel: “From hand-delivering tickets to customers' homes, to working round-the-clock to help out clients stuck in the Caribbean during a hurricane, Marble City Travel consultants go the extra mile as standard. We were impressed to see how this agency has developed and grown in the last 12 months, and its remarkable commitment to raising money for charity.

“It has been a wonderful journey so far, we’ve a wonderful, hard working, focused and dedicated team, to them I really want to say – Thank you,” said Managing Director Tom Britton. “We look forward to intensifying our focus on customer service. Expanding our team training, and essentially continuing to keep travel agencies relevant long into the future of retail commerce. We are proud of this achievement and sincerely wish to thank the many judges for their time and commitment to the process.”

The shortlisting stage was undertaken by a panel of 60 travel suppliers including airlines, tour operators and car hire providers. To decide which shortlisted agencies made it into the Top 50 list, a TTG journalist visited or interviewed each shortlisted agency to carry out an assessment.