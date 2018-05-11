Kilkenny students can apply for Naughton scholarship

Kilkenny students are invited to submit their entries for the Naughton Foundation Scholarship scheme, which awards Third Level student scholarships to students studying two or more of the following subjects: physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics and applied mathematics.

Oscar Crowley, Kilkenny College was the 2017 recipient from County Kilkenny and is now studying Engineering at Trinity College Dublin.

The closing date for receipt of application forms is 5.30pm on Friday, May 18, and students from all 26 counties are eligible to apply. There will be one guaranteed scholarship for each of the 26 counties and five additional scholarships allocated.

Each Naughton Scholarship is valued at €20,000, ie. €5,000 for each year of the student’s third-level course in any publicly funded university or Third-Level institution in Ireland. The school of each winner is also awarded €1,000.

For more details, see thenaughtonfoundation.com.