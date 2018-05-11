Breaking: Premises raided as part of ongoing investigation into human trafficking in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny raided three premises in the city today as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.

A number of premises, which gardai suspect are being used for prostitution, were raided.

Other businesses were called to by detectives and inspected as part of the operation.

"The aim of the operation is to identify victims of human trafficking and we visited a number of premises in Kilkenny City today, some of which we suspect are been used as brothels. We are appealing to the public to contact their local garda station if they have any suspicions surrounding any persons who they believe may be the victims of human trafficking," added a senior garda spokesman.