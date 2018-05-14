Delight as Kilkenny Transition Year students graduate from IT Carlow programme

Local Transition Year students have received certificates from the inaugural TY Youth and Community Leadership Programme — a collaborative initiative between Fr McGrath Family Resource Centre, Institute of Technology Carlow, Foróige and Kilkenny Recreational Sports Partnership.

The TY Youth and Community Leadership Programme was established to enhance the experience of Transition Year students by giving them a deeper understanding of the work of and need for youth work organisations, the role they play in supporting access to opportunities for children and communities, and their impact on wider society.

Throughout the 2017/2018 academic year, 40 TY students from Loreto and Coláiste Pobail Osraí attended taster classes at IT Carlow. They participated in workshops run by IT Youth and Community Work students to explore the concepts of social justice and equality and how they translate in to life in local communities. Foróige provided training in the planning and delivery of programmes for young people and KRSP delivered sports leadership training.

The collaboration of the different organisations ensured the students had opportunities to discuss and explore new concepts and ideas, learn transferable skills in leadership and facilitation, experience working with children, and understanding more about the bodies involved.

“The TY Youth and Community Leadership Programme has proven to be a most valuable partnership and I’d like to thank the students from Loreto and Coláiste Pobail Osraí who have giving their time and energy and have impacted positively on the lives of younger children,” said David Denieffe, Vice-President for Academic Affairs at Institute of Technology Carlow.