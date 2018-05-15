Kilkenny teams urged up to sign up to inter-firm challenge

Wellness in the workplace and staff engagement are integral components in an exciting inter firm team building challenge which will be held at the Castlecomer Discovery Park next month

Forty companies from across Kilkenny and Carlow will battle in out in the challenge which promises to be a fun and social event.

Kathy Purcell of Castlecomer Discovery Park explained how team building exercises can improve welfare in the workplace.

“The whole concept of staff wellness has proven that happy and healthy staff are more productive and committed to their employer,” she said.

“We have seen first hand through our team building exercises at the Park how how teambuilding can enhance bonding and sharing. It is alos a good opportunity for business to network,” she said.

CORE 2018 Best Team will take place at Castlecomer Discovery Park on June 28 and is a shared initiative between Kilkenny and County Carlow Chamber of Commerce. The event will involve teams engaging in a series challenges that enhance communication, coordination and problem solving.

“This event is tailor made to boost team dynamics, build team spirit and improve strategic thinking. From a Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce perspective it presents a new way of networking with the activities lending themselves to relaxed and informal socialising. With over 200 competitors and more spectators, this will be one of the best inter firm events in the country,” said John Hurley CEO Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

Each team comprises of five members, teams can be made up from one company or you can join with another company to make up the team. The finale of the evening will be a prize giving ceremony followed by a barbeque in the heart of the park . For more see www.discoverypark.ie