Kilkenny youngster, Katie (8) continues to make strides

A brave Kilkenny youngster who continues to defy the medical odds paid a visit to Dreamland Limerick, Ireland’s first and only all accessible and inclusive fun centre for all children to play together.

Little Katie Lonergan from Piltown with her mum Aisling and brother Jamie made the trip down to the Share a Dream centre as her daughter suffers with a rare condition, dystonia.

Mum Aisling posted on Facebook after the trip saying - “Took a trip to Limerick today -for fun! No physio... just fun! Can't recommend Dreamland in Limerick enough for young children.

“A play centre with a real difference it has the added attraction of being fully accessible. Thank you all so much for a lovely experience Such a fabulous day amongst lovely people with a shared interest- to have fun!”

Katie, who is diagnosed with celebral palsy , is ‘flying it’ and enjoys playing camogie, horse-riding and pilates and is celebrating her Holy Communion this Saturday.