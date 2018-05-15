Ballyragget's Emma to take part in European Transplant Games in Italy

Ballyragget native Emma O'Sullivan will represent Ireland in the European Transplant Games in Italy next month.

Emma lives in Glin, Limerick with her husband John and is the daughter of John and Rose Walsh.

The 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships will be held in Cagliari, Sardinia from June 17 to June 24. Members of the 24 strong team travelled the length and breadth of Ireland to meet the retired Tyrone intercounty footballer, manager and pundit Peter Canavan , at ALSAA sports complex, Dublin Airport on Sunday last.

The six times All Star remarked "You are an inspiration to us all. Many of you are now fighting fit having faced huge health battles which many of you have overcome thanks to organ donation, while three of you, are still battling through organ failure and like the rest of the team imbue great personal inner strength and positivity by keeping active and engaging in competitive sport. I now encourage you to harness your positivity in your final preparations for competition and aim to be the best that you can be in your chosen sports. Be confident in your abilities when competing at the European Championships and show how much can be achieved by embracing life through sport.”

Over 25 countries and 470 participants are expected to participate. Emma is the only participant from either Kilkenny or Limerick.

The Irish Kidney Association is the charity organisation which manages Transplant Team Ireland’s participation at British, European and World Transplant Games events. The Irish Kidney Association is looking forward to bringing the biennial European Games back to Ireland in 2020 after it successfully hosted the 6th European Transplant & Dialysis Games in Dublin in 2010 which attracted over 500 participants and supporters from 23 countries.

