Barrows Keep, Graignamanagh one of three Kilkenny winners at Irish Restaurant Awards

Three Kilkenny restaurants were winners at the Irish Restaurant Awards on Monday night in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Best Emerging Irish Cuisine winner for Leinster was won by Kernel Bar and Kitchen, Vicar Street, Kilkenny.

Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar, William Street, Kilkenny was judged Best Casual Dining winners for Leinster.

And Barrows Keep, Graignamanagh was judged best Newcomer in Leinster.

Over 1,000 restaurateurs and staff attended the sold out, black tie event which celebrated the achievements and perseverance within the industry over the last 12 months.

Now in its tenth year, the Awards have continued the trend of growing in both attendee numbers and industry esteem.

Over 90,000 online nominations were received for Irish restaurants and hospitality businesses this year. Awards were received from 21 categories that included all areas of the sector and keeping with recent movements, the awards introduced their newest category this year, Best ‘Free From’, which received an impressive response from nominees and the general public.