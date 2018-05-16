Hurling-mad bride Sara Louise poses with her pooches at Kilkenny Castle

One of Kilkenny’s GAA’s biggest fans tied the knot in the Marble City last week and her four-legged friends attended the celebrations.

Jamie O'Brien and Sara Louise McNamara celebrated their nupitals with their beloved pooches Bella, Cody and Pikie at Kilkenny Castle. The newlyweds are currently on their honeymoon in Mexico and Las Vegas and their dogs are on holiday at the Happy Paws Hotel in Bennettsbridge

Sara-Louise is the granddaughter of Billy Barry, who was originally from the Butts in the city.

An avid fan of Kilkenny hurling the bride went to Nowlan Park as part of her wedding celebrations and has even named one of her dogs, Cody after the Kilkenny hurling manager!