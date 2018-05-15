An Taisce hosts Biodiversity walks in Kilkenny

To celebrate Biodiversity Week in May, An Taisce will host two walks to celebrate wildlife in North Kilkenny.

The first walk will take place at Jenkinstown Wood at 6.30pm on May 17 and the second walk will take place at Mothel Lane (near Dunmore Cave) on May 19 at 11am. It will include a visit to the medieval site of the old church and graveyard and the ancient Rath.

All are welcome. Please bring walking shoes and rain gear. For more information contact Mary Brennan at (087) 673 3518.