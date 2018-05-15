SPONSORED CONTENT
Farmers – don’t leave it to chance – protect your farm and your income
ifac
At ifac Financial Solutions we know farmers and the business of farming. We have been looking after farm families for over 40 years.
We know that when you are in the thick of it running a busy farm it's not always easy to see how change might affect you or how you can protect yourself and your farm from a big financial hit like the loss of income through injury or illness.
We work with thousands of farmers around the country to ensure that they have valuable protection in place for their business, their family and themselves.
We help you to protect you, your farm and your family by asking questions such as:
Could you afford to pay someone to run your farm if you got injured and couldn’t work for a long period?
if you died would your family have access to a life insurance pay-out?
if you suffer a serious illness what impact would this have on your family and business?
if you are unable to work due to an accident or injury, how will your business cover the cost?
At ifac we work with farmers every day looking at their individual circumstances and helping them to understand their options to help protect their farms. We help to deliver peace of mind by providing a range of valuable and practical farm protection supports such as:
Income protection
Life Assurance
Serious illness insurance
Accident Benefit
Broken Bones Cover
Hospital Cash Benefit
How We Help
Get in touch with one of our experts today
At Ifac Financial Solutions we work closely with you to help you to take control of your financial worth and we provide a full and comprehensive financial planning and insurance service.
Our client focused service ensures that we advise on what is right for you, your farm and your family. We are expert in what we do and we care about getting the right solution for you.
Get In Touch
Located in Cillin Hill, our Kilkenny team deliver a personal level of service with their in-house expertise. At ifac, we pride ourselves in providing a specialist service through highly experienced professionals on a local level. Please give us a call or send us a message if you have any questions or would like more information on what ifac can do for you. ADDRESS: Cillin Hill, Dublin Road, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny
PHONE: 056 7761048
EMAIL: kilkenny@ifac.ie
OPENING HOURS: 9.00am - 5.00pm
Martin Glennon, Head of Financial Solutions
Ben Fogarty, Partner, Kilkenny.
Why income support for farmers is worth taking seriously
Key Facts
Farmers are 7 times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than other occupations
Farmers offered free heart health checks at marts in 2013/14
82% of farmers reported being aware of family history of heart disease or diabetes.
46% had high blood pressure
46% had raised total cholesterol levels
80% of farmers had four or more cardiovascular disease risk factors.
79% were advised to visit their GP.
Source: Irish Heart Foundation – Farmers Have Hearts Programme
1 in 3 people in Ireland will develop cancer during their lifetime (By 2020 that is estimated to be 1 in 2)
40,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in Ireland each year
Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland
Source: Irish Cancer Societ
24 of the 46 work related fatalities recorded in 2017 were Agriculture related
Source: Health and Safety Authority, January 2018
Don’t leave it to chance. Get income protection in place so that you, your farm and your family are cared for no matter what the future brings.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on