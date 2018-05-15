Farmers – don’t leave it to chance – protect your farm and your income

At ifac Financial Solutions we know farmers and the business of farming. We have been looking after farm families for over 40 years.

We know that when you are in the thick of it running a busy farm it's not always easy to see how change might affect you or how you can protect yourself and your farm from a big financial hit like the loss of income through injury or illness.

We work with thousands of farmers around the country to ensure that they have valuable protection in place for their business, their family and themselves.

We help you to protect you, your farm and your family by asking questions such as:

Could you afford to pay someone to run your farm if you got injured and couldn’t work for a long period?

if you died would your family have access to a life insurance pay-out?

if you suffer a serious illness what impact would this have on your family and business?

if you are unable to work due to an accident or injury, how will your business cover the cost?

At ifac we work with farmers every day looking at their individual circumstances and helping them to understand their options to help protect their farms. We help to deliver peace of mind by providing a range of valuable and practical farm protection supports such as:

Income protection

Life Assurance

Serious illness insurance

Accident Benefit

Broken Bones Cover

Hospital Cash Benefit

How We Help

At Ifac Financial Solutions we work closely with you to help you to take control of your financial worth and we provide a full and comprehensive financial planning and insurance service.

Our client focused service ensures that we advise on what is right for you, your farm and your family. We are expert in what we do and we care about getting the right solution for you.

Located in Cillin Hill, our Kilkenny team deliver a personal level of service with their in-house expertise. At ifac, we pride ourselves in providing a specialist service through highly experienced professionals on a local level. Please give us a call or send us a message if you have any questions or would like more information on what ifac can do for you. ADDRESS: Cillin Hill, Dublin Road, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

PHONE: 056 7761048

EMAIL: kilkenny@ifac.ie

OPENING HOURS: 9.00am - 5.00pm

Martin Glennon, Head of Financial Solutions

Ben Fogarty, Partner, Kilkenny.

Why income support for farmers is worth taking seriously

Key Facts

Farmers are 7 times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than other occupations

Farmers offered free heart health checks at marts in 2013/14

82% of farmers reported being aware of family history of heart disease or diabetes.

46% had high blood pressure

46% had raised total cholesterol levels

80% of farmers had four or more cardiovascular disease risk factors.

79% were advised to visit their GP.

Source: Irish Heart Foundation – Farmers Have Hearts Programme

1 in 3 people in Ireland will develop cancer during their lifetime (By 2020 that is estimated to be 1 in 2)

40,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in Ireland each year

Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland

Source: Irish Cancer Societ

24 of the 46 work related fatalities recorded in 2017 were Agriculture related

Source: Health and Safety Authority, January 2018

Don’t leave it to chance. Get income protection in place so that you, your farm and your family are cared for no matter what the future brings.