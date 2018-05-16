Fairytale Festival returns to Kilkenny at new home in magical Woodstock Gardens

Details have been announced of the third annual Fairytale Festival, which takes place in Kilkenny and always proves a summertime delight with local families.

This year, the one-day festival will take place in a new venue — the stunning Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge. At an official launch on Monday, regional radio station Beat 102-103 and Kilkenny County Council confirmed the event will go ahead on Sunday, July 22.

The magical festival includes a fairy trail, sing-a-long, archery, bouncy castles, lots of outdoor games, storytelling, and arts and crafts supported by Creative Ireland and more.

Children will have the opportunity to meet some of their favourite fairytale friends, while a variety of south-east-based food stalls will also be on site.

“Woodstock Gardens are already magical, located in the picturesque village of Inistioge, County Kilkenny so we’re delighted to be working once again with Kilkenny County Council to bring thousands of visitors to this charming new location,” says Chief Executive of Beat 102-103 Gabrielle Cummins.

“The Walled Garden, the Monkey Puzzle and Noble Fir avenues all naturally lend themselves to a spectacular, enchanting atmosphere so we only need to sprinkle a little bit of fairy dust to transform Woodstock Gardens into a haven of fun and wonder for boys and girls this July. It’s important to highlight that this event is a truly fun filled family day outside with activities for all children to enjoy.”

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council David Fitzgerald has welcomed the fact that the Fairytale Festival is once again being staged in County Kilkenny. Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle, who is an Inistioge native, said he was delighted Beat 102-103 was bringing the festival to Inistioge.

Tickets for the event are €15 for a single, and there are plenty of family ticket options. They can be purchased at www.beat102103.com.