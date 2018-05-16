Kilkenny hurling-star-turned-author Jackie Tyrrell holds court in Graig'

Former Kilkenny hurling star-turned-author Jackie Tyrrell drew a crowd to Graignamanagh Library last week.

An exciting collaboration between the library and Duiske College saw Jackie invited to share his experience of writing his much-acclaimed autobiography ‘The Warrior’s Code’.

The seeds of the idea were sown when Duiske College students and staff were working towards achieving their WellRead Award for promoting literacy in their school and community. Over 150 attendees were treated to an inspirational talk from the nine-time All Ireland winner, followed by a Q&A session, and hurley and book signing.

The talk was followed by a rendition of ‘Doherty’s Dog’ by students, a song inspired by the poem of the same name by local poet Pat McDonald. Students also wrote poetry about ‘The Spirit of Kilkenny’ and ‘The Mind behind the game’ inspired by Jackie Tyrrell and these are displayed on the ‘Poet-Tree’, and can be read in the Library.

“We were delighted to host this wonderful event in the library”, said branch manager Majella Byrne.

“We have a fantastic relationship with Duiske College staff and students, and between us we continue to bring the love of reading and literacy to all in the community.”