Bags of glass bottles and cans tossed out on Kilkenny's Callan Road

Reader Richard Ryan submits this picture of illegal dumping on the Callan Road, where a number of full plastic bags have been tossed into the hedgerow.

What’s particularly disappointing about it is the fact that the bags appear to be largely filled with empty glass bottles and cans, all of which can be disposed of — for free — at one of Kilkenny’s many bring centres/bottle banks.

Richard notes that now the road realignment scheme has been completed, there is less tall grass or cover in near the city side. This appears to have caused some people to move further out to dump rubbish — from Castlelynch junction to Cuffesgrange village and further on.

Richard also welcomes the removal of dangerous bends and the standard of work carried out, including the cycle lanes and landscaping. He says the project was well organised and carried out with minimum disruption, but wonders if filter lanes could have been provided at the turn-offs to housing estates.