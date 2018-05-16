'Dancing at Lughnasa' on stage at Kilkenny College tonight and tomorrow

Kilkenny College's drama group will stage their production of Brian Friel's Dancing At Lughnasa at the school this week.

The opening night performance received a standing ovation, and a number of tickets remain for the play.

The school drama group is three years old and involves senior cycle students run by English teacher Jerry Clarke and Art teacher Trini Kenny. Last year's production of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' was a great success, and this year's audience will be in for a treat.

The play will run for three nights, with performances for the public tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow at 7.30pm. Doors will open at 7.10pm. For more information, contact 056-7761544.