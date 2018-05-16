'Dancing at Lughnasa' on stage at Kilkenny College tonight and tomorrow
A number of tickets remain for performance
Some of the cast and crew from Kilkenny College's production of Dancing at Lughnasa
Kilkenny College's drama group will stage their production of Brian Friel's Dancing At Lughnasa at the school this week.
The opening night performance received a standing ovation, and a number of tickets remain for the play.
The school drama group is three years old and involves senior cycle students run by English teacher Jerry Clarke and Art teacher Trini Kenny. Last year's production of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' was a great success, and this year's audience will be in for a treat.
The play will run for three nights, with performances for the public tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow at 7.30pm. Doors will open at 7.10pm. For more information, contact 056-7761544.
Best of luck to these wonderful people. They are the cast and crew of our play ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’.— Kilkenny College (@kilkennycollege) May 15, 2018
The first of three performances begins Tuesday at 7:30pm with doors open at 7:10pm each night. pic.twitter.com/V8vYnBe2tx
