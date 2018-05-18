Tanaiste Simon Coveney briefs Kilkenny business and farmers on Brexit

Tanaiste Simon Coveney was the headline speaker at a Brexit seminar in Kilkenny this morning - outlining both the Irish government's stance and negotiations for a gathering of almost 300 local business people.



The event was organised by the local IFA, Kilkenny Chamber, Kilkenny County Council and the Local Enterprise Office and also included a panel discussion on the upcoming withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

Tanaiste Coveney spoke about the work being done by the Irish government to minimise the impact of Brexit, but warned the gathering to take upcoming events very seriously. He urged business to be prepared, and assured them the government would do all it could to maintain the €1.5bn of weekly trade Ireland has with the UK.



On the panel discussion were Terry Clune, founder and CEO of Taxback group; Michael Collins, Chief Financial Officer of Connolly's Red Mills; Ann-Marie McSorley, founder and CEO of VERI; Susan Maher, Head of Agri with Bank of Ireland in Leinster and Damian McDonald, Director with the IFA.



The event was hosted by economist Jim Power. Also in attendance were local TD's Minister of State John Paul Phelan and John McGuinness; members of the County Council; newly elected President of the Chamber, Marion Acreman and local Chairman of the IFA James Murphy.