Here's why there's a scaffold on the clocktower at Kilkenny's City Hall

Look up at City Hall this week and you'll notice scaffolding around the tower, as the building's iconic four-faced clock gets some much-needed TLC.

Work is taking place to restore the clock faces, numbers, and dials to the standard they were when the tower reopened in 1985. In recent years, they have become badly weathered, with the paint eroded and the clock hands bent out of shape by high winds.

There are also plans to bring in some new equipment to operate the clock and its chimes, involving a single operating system as opposed to the two previously in use. At a council meeting in January, the members gave approval to go ahead with the restoration project, which is expected to cost in the region of €25,000-€30,000.

Local councillors are due to receive an update on the project at this afternoon's meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District.