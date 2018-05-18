Howzat!!! - Kilkenny hurling legends DJ and King Henry line out for Irish Leprechauns cricket team for charity

Cricket anyone? Well hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin will join the Irish Leprechauns cricket team and take on the Dutch Flamingos and UK Gipsies on June 22 on the hallowed turf that is Mount Juliet Cricket Club - one of the oldest in the country.

The match is being held to raise funds for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and the day will comprise a 30-over match, with Toss at 1.30pm. Afternoon Tea and Pimms will be served in the pavilion, followed by a gala dinner in Mount Juliet.

Jack & Jill Founder and Former CEO, Jonathan Irwin said, ”…so delighted to welcome a most competitive cricket match to the renowned Mount Juliet cricket club that includes two Kilkenny heroes from the world of hurling - D.J. Carey and Henry Shefflin to raise funds for the 350 children currently under the wing of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.”

With Irish Cricket currently making its mark, this is a great time for this Legends Match to be played. Organisers expect hundreds of supporters to attend to watch this once-off match as these Legends take to wickets all for a good cause.

Match Tickets are available from Eventbrite at just €20 per person and include Afternoon Tea & Pimms.

Tickets for the Gala dinner cost just €55.00 per person. Contact Henry Anderson – henryanderson@bacchus.ie - for further details on the Gala.