Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee awarded grant

The Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee have been awarded a grant of €15,000 towards the memorials which are to be unveiled in July and August in Kilkenny to commemorate all those who died and served from the county in World War I.

The grant is the first to be awarded in the country to any group remembering The Great War. The money comes from a fund set up by The Royal British Legion - Republic of Ireland branch.

The committee would like to thank chairman Brian Duffy and his board of Directors for their foresight and diligence in ensuring the Kilkenny memorials are funded.

Donations are still needed to assist in the costs for the unveiling ceremonies, and to ensure funds are left to cover the engraving costs of any more names that come forward.

Contributions can be sent or dropped to 48 John Street, Kilkenny, phone 086-3369080, or via paypal on kilkennygreatwarmemorial.com.