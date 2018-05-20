Unveiling of Kilkenny's WWII Memorial postponed due to large volume of names submitted

Due to the large volume of names of Kilkenny soldiers from WWII received by the Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee, it has been decided to delay the unveiling of the memorial to them, as work needs to be carried out to research and verify them.

The names were originally to be unveiled beside the WWI names at Mac Donagh Railway Station in August. A separate unveiling ceremony will now be held for WWII at a later date.

The unveiling for the memorial to those involved in WWI will go ahead as planned on August 12, starting at 4pm at the railway station. Relatives who wish to attend are asked to come early on the day as spaces will be limited on the viewing platform.

READ MORE: Great War Memorial Committee awarded grant