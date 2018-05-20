Kilkenny's Ormonde College to open its doors for End of Year Show on Thursday

Ormonde College of Further Education will next week open its doors for its annual End of Year Show.

The show will display an enormous range of work completed by students of the Art with Animation, Art (Portfolio Preparation) and Advanced Certificate in Fine Art courses. The studios will be filled with a huge amount of work including drawings, paintings, photography, animations, storyboards, fine art prints, 3D combined media and digital art.

Students are strongly encouraged to record their explorations and thoughts in sketchbooks, and these will be available for browsing.

Artwork by Lee Shanahan

This year has been a particularly successful year for art students applying to third level colleges around the country, with multiple students scoring maximum points for portfolio interviews at Dun Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design, & Technology, and Limerick School of Art & Design.

Students have also had successful applications to National College of Art & Design, Crawford College of Art & Design, Waterford Institute of Technology and Carlow Institute of Technology. Others will carry on their studies at Ormonde College on the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Art course, which will offer an added Animation option from next year.

The OCFE End of Year Show 2018 will be held this Thursday, May 24 at 6pm at Ormonde College of Further Education, Ormonde Road, Kilkenny. All are welcome to come along.

Ormonde College is currently accepting applications for all of their courses. Application forms will be available on the night of the show, or visit the website to apply online.