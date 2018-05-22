Pensioner targeted in ruthless scam in bank in Kilkenny City Centre

A pensioner was targeted by opportunist criminals in a bank in Kilkenny City Centre last Thursday.

The lady was in a bank in the city centre and asked staff for assistance and was directed to an internal ATM. She was unaware that she was being watched entering her pin and was subsequently distracted by the men who managed to steal her purse.

A quantity of cash was then stolen from an outside ATM using the woman's pin number.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the incident and are asking people to report any suspicious activity to them on (056) 777 5000.

Superintendent Derek Hughes issued an appeal to persons using ATM lobbies in Kilkenny to take measures to protect their personal information and property.

“Reduced staffing levels in these areas of financial institutions have led to opportunities for criminals to target persons transacting their cash business, any person requiring assistance or feeling vulnerable should request a member of staff to assist,” he said.

An Garda Síochána will be holding crime prevention workshops in communities throughout Kilkenny during 2018 and any group wishing to host a workshop should contact Kilkenny Garda on 056 7775000.