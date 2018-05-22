Alternative Kilkenny Arts festival deadline is approaching

Submissions for this years Alternative Kilkenny Arts (AKA) are nearly closed so if

you’re looking to have your event listed in the brochure, this week is the time to do

so.

Running August 2 to 19, AKA offers a platform for the various different

creative talent in the city and county as well as a diverse, alternative programme of

national and international work.

The first music announcements for the festival include local hero RSAG who will be

playing Billy Byrnes on August 11, John Blek will be headlining in Ryan’s Bar on

the same night and the highly acclaimed Arborist will play Cleere’s Theatre on

August 3. The announcements for theatre, visual art, craft and literature strands will

be made in the coming weeks.

The deadline for being part of this years programme and brochure is Thursday May

3. Online submissions to be featured on the website can be made up until July 30

by visiting akafringe.com.

Keep up to date with the festival at facebook.com/AKAFringe and on Twitter at

@akakilkenny.