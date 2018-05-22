Alternative Kilkenny Arts festival deadline is approaching
Deadline for AKA programme and brochure inclusion is Thursday, May 31
John Blek will be part of the Alternative Kilkenny Arts festival in August
Submissions for this years Alternative Kilkenny Arts (AKA) are nearly closed so if
you’re looking to have your event listed in the brochure, this week is the time to do
so.
Running August 2 to 19, AKA offers a platform for the various different
creative talent in the city and county as well as a diverse, alternative programme of
national and international work.
The first music announcements for the festival include local hero RSAG who will be
playing Billy Byrnes on August 11, John Blek will be headlining in Ryan’s Bar on
the same night and the highly acclaimed Arborist will play Cleere’s Theatre on
August 3. The announcements for theatre, visual art, craft and literature strands will
be made in the coming weeks.
The deadline for being part of this years programme and brochure is Thursday May
3. Online submissions to be featured on the website can be made up until July 30
by visiting akafringe.com.
Keep up to date with the festival at facebook.com/AKAFringe and on Twitter at
@akakilkenny.
