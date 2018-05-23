Extra speed checks this Friday in Kilkenny for National Go Slow Day

An Garda Siochana in association with Kilkenny and Carlow Local Authority advise that next Friday is National Slow Down Day from 7am to the same time on Saturday morning.

High visibility speed enforcement checks will be in force throughout in Kilkenny.

“The purpose of this particular operation is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, thereby reducing injuries on our roads and save lives. Each driver has a personal responsibility to drive within the speed limit and according to prevailing conditions. It is important to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive and inappropriate speed” said Inspector Anthony Farrell, Divisional Traffic Inspector, Kilkenny Carlow Division.

“Speed signs are highlighting limits, not targets” he added.

“The advice is to drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the road and weather conditions. Use dipped headlamps to increase visibility and give good example,” advised John McDarby, Road Safety Officer for Carlow County Council.