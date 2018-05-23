Can you identify this mysterious creature spotted in River Suir at Fiddown, Kilkenny?

Is it a congor eel or.....

Photographer Joe Cashin spotted this creature in the water at Fiddown, Kilkenny around lunchtime. "I just saw this mass in the water and I followed it as best I could. I don't know what it is but it was scary and I've never seen anything like it," he said.