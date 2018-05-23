Can you identify this mysterious creature spotted in River Suir at Fiddown, Kilkenny?
Is it a congor eel or.....
Photographer Joe Cashin captured this creature at lunchtime at Fiddown, south Kilkenny. What is it?
Photographer Joe Cashin spotted this creature in the water at Fiddown, Kilkenny around lunchtime. "I just saw this mass in the water and I followed it as best I could. I don't know what it is but it was scary and I've never seen anything like it," he said.
