Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny receives planning permission for glamping

Castlecomer Woodland Glamping Park Company  has received planning permission for five single storey timber cabins at the wonderful Castlecomer Discovery Park as well as a pedestrian link to the Castlecomer Estate Yard (within the curtilage of a protected structure) to the cabins and all associated site works at Castlecomer Estate Yard, Castlecomer.