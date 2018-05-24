Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny receives planning permission for glamping
Pedestrian link to the Castlecomer Estate Yard included in plan
Where better to go glamping than Castlecomer Discovery Park
Castlecomer Woodland Glamping Park Company has received planning permission for five single storey timber cabins at the wonderful Castlecomer Discovery Park as well as a pedestrian link to the Castlecomer Estate Yard (within the curtilage of a protected structure) to the cabins and all associated site works at Castlecomer Estate Yard, Castlecomer.
