Kilkenny students claim prizes at National Careers Skills Awards

Five students from Kilkenny are among the winners of the 2018 National Careers Skills competition, receiving their awards at a ceremony last week.

In the Irish Category, Cathal Mac Aodhbhui from Colaiste Pobail Osraí was commended for his submission on his work experience as a financial advisor. Adam Broderick, from Ormonde College of Further Education, was awarded first prize for his submission on his work in security in the ‘Adult Learner’ category.

Joseph Cashin and Shannon O’Shea, from Ormonde College of Further Education, were both highly commended for their work respective experience in ‘Tourism and Event Management’ and ‘Childcare’.

Rukayat Mohammed, who also studies at Ormonde College of Further Education, was also commended in this category for a submission on childcare.

The National Career Skill Awards, run by www.careersportal.ie and sponsored by McDonald’s Ireland, recognise students who complete a career investigation in their chosen area of interest.

Each student must be able to demonstrate their understanding of a career, the educational pathways that lead to it, the most relevant knowledge requirements needed, and the most important career skills/transferable skills needed to be successful in this career.

They must then be able to explain which skills they developed during their work experience and indicate how their work experience has influenced their career and educational choices.



Presentations

Participation in the competition facilitates a rich understanding of a particular occupation and more importantly the career skills needed to support it.

Presentations were made by Minister of State at the Department of Education and Skills with special responsibility for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor at a ceremony at the Clock Tower at the Department of Education.