Deaths in Kilkenny, May 25, 2018

The late Bridget Roche

The death has occurred of Bridget Roche of Priory Court, New Ross, Wexford / Inistioge, Kilkenny (Late of Ballygub, Inistioge). Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cooney’s funeral home, New Ross, on Friday (25th May) from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday (26th May) at 2.30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Clodiagh, arriving for funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. FuneralHome Private Saturday please.