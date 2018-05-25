Thirty speed checks in place across Kilkenny for National Go Slow Day

Over thirty speed checks are in place around Kilkenny City and county today as part of National Go Slow Day.



“The purpose of this particular operation is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, thereby reducing injuries on our roads and save lives. Each driver has a personal responsibility to drive within the speed limit and according to prevailing conditions. It is important to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive and inappropriate speed” said Inspector Anthony Farrell, Divisional Traffic Inspector, Kilkenny Carlow Division.

“Speed signs are highlighting limits, not targets” he added.

Speed checks, both overt and covert along with manned checkpoints are in place at locations across Kilkenny.