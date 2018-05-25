Voter turnout more than double the usual in one Kilkenny polling station

One rural Kilkenny polling station is reporting an early voter turnout this morning that is double what it generally has been at this stage of the day in previous plebiscites.

Local councillor David Kennedy says the polling station in Tullogher in South Kilkenny is at 13%, and would normally be around 5-6% at this time of the day. As of 12 noon, he reports that Listerlin polling station is at 13.5% turnout.

Polling stations around County Kilkenny have been reporting a high voter turnout this morning in the Referendum on the 8th Amendment.

Castlecomer polling station in north Kilkenny report they have passed the 20% turnout figure, while Muckalee is at 13% and Johnswell is at 11% as of 11.30am. Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has described the turnouts as 'relatively strong'.

The polling station supervisor in Callan (Kilkenny City West) has confirmed they have an 18% turnout as of 11.30am. She says it has been busy all morning.

At 10am this morning, the polling station at CBS Primary School reported a 12% turnout, while in Bennettsbridge Community Hall, the figure was around 13% by 10.45am.