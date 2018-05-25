This Kilkenny town has just passed the 60% voter turnout mark

There's less than two hours of voting to go in the Referendum

Polls open between 7am and 10pm on Frday

Many polling stations say they are still expecting a busy last two hours

A number of towns and villages in Kilkenny have seen more than 50% voter turnout as of 8.20pm this evening, with one Kilkenny town now at 60-61%.

Castlecomer in north Kilkenny has reached 60-61% as of 8.15pm. In Kilkenny City, the polling station at CBS primary school is now at 55%.

Bennettsbridge in Kilkenny City East has now passed the 50% mark, while Callan (Kilkenny City West) has just reached 50%.


Inistioge in the southern part of Kilkenny City East has so far seen a 52% turnout. At noon today it had 23%.