This Kilkenny town has just passed the 60% voter turnout mark

A number of towns and villages in Kilkenny have seen more than 50% voter turnout as of 8.20pm this evening, with one Kilkenny town now at 60-61%.

Many polling stations say they are still expecting a busy last two hours.

Castlecomer in north Kilkenny has reached 60-61% as of 8.15pm. In Kilkenny City, the polling station at CBS primary school is now at 55%.

Bennettsbridge in Kilkenny City East has now passed the 50% mark, while Callan (Kilkenny City West) has just reached 50%.



Inistioge in the southern part of Kilkenny City East has so far seen a 52% turnout. At noon today it had 23%.