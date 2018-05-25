This Kilkenny town has just passed the 60% voter turnout mark
There's less than two hours of voting to go in the Referendum
Many polling stations say they are still expecting a busy last two hours
A number of towns and villages in Kilkenny have seen more than 50% voter turnout as of 8.20pm this evening, with one Kilkenny town now at 60-61%.
Castlecomer in north Kilkenny has reached 60-61% as of 8.15pm. In Kilkenny City, the polling station at CBS primary school is now at 55%.
Bennettsbridge in Kilkenny City East has now passed the 50% mark, while Callan (Kilkenny City West) has just reached 50%.
Inistioge in the southern part of Kilkenny City East has so far seen a 52% turnout. At noon today it had 23%.
