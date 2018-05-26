BREAKING: Someone in Kilkenny is €500,000 richer after last night's Euromillions

One lucky EuroMillions player in Kilkenny has woken up €500,000 richer this morning after landing the half-a-million euro top prize on last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

Incredibly, this is the 14th Irish EuroMillions Plus top prize win this year alone. The EuroMillions jackpot was not won last night so it rolls over to a mega €65 million (estimated) for next Tuesday’s draw.

The lucky EuroMillions Plus Quick Pick ticket was sold on Thursday, May 24 at Carroll’s Centra store in Knocktopher, located 20km south of Kilkenny City.

“We’re absolutely chuffed that one of our customers is half a million euro richer after visiting our store last Thursday," says Carroll’s Centra owner, Padraig Carroll.

"It’s our first big lottery win so you can only imagine the excitement in the store this morning as the good news has spread like wildfire throughout the community. There’s no sign of a winner just yet but the store is absolutely buzzing with hopeful customers checking their tickets to see if they have won the €500,000 prize. We’re going to enjoy the celebrations today and we wish our lucky winner all the best with their new found fortune.”

The National Lottery is now encouraging all of its players in Kilkenny to check their tickets.

“It’s another great result for our players this morning and we can’t wait to welcome our 14th EuroMillions Plus winner of 2018 into our famous Winners’ Room next week," said a spokesperson.

"If you are the lucky ticketholder, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444.”

You can still get in on that winning feeling with tonight’s Lotto jackpot heading for a cool €3.5 million.Play Lotto in-store, online or using the National Lottery App on your smartphone before 7.30pm this evening.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago. In 2017 alone, the National Lottery raised over €226 million for such good causes.