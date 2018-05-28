Thousands of euros of drugs seized in Kilkenny village
Cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €2,000 was seized from a car in the village of Windgap.
At approximately 8.30am on May 22 gardaí searched a vehicle and seized the substances which have been sent to garda headquarters for forensic analysis.
A male and a female, both aged 22, were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.
They were subsequently released without charge and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.
