Thousands of euros of drugs seized in Kilkenny village

Cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €2,000 was seized from a car in the village of Windgap.

At approximately 8.30am on May 22 gardaí searched a vehicle and seized the substances which have been sent to garda headquarters for forensic analysis.

A male and a female, both aged 22, were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

They were subsequently released without charge and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.