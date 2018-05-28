Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art in Carrick-on-Suir is almost upon us

The stage is set for this year’s Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art in Carrick-on-Suir. Taking place this bankholiday weekend, there’s music, drama, art and family fun for all and with a full weekend of events planned, this year’s festival promises to be unmissable.

Music highlights include concerts by Bread and Beer, Freddie White, Cordeen, the Clancy Family with Finbarr Clancy, Dónal Clancy, Robbie O’Connell, Kevin Power and Colm Power, ‘Musical Society Goes Folk! Volume 2’, and the festival opening concert featuring Roisín Clancy and Friends, Maria O’Shea Enright, Phila Grace, the Tipperary Ramblers, the Murphy Sisters and Maeve Quinton with MC Tom Nealon.

The Eoghan Power Memorial Singing Competition takes place in Figgerty’s on Thursday night, and the popular Youth Busking Competition takes to the streets on Saturday afternoon. There will be more music in the pubs than ever with over thirty acts in eleven venues on the Live Music Pub Trail from Friday to Monday.

The Brewery Lane Theatre presents lunchtime theatre from Friday to Sunday with ‘The Snug’, a one act play by local playwright Jack Ryan and directed by Peg Power. The play is followed by a light lunch in the Tea Room.

There is a variety of walks and tours, with the Blueway Kayak Tour on Friday, a Heritage Walking Tour of Carrick-on-Suir with Tom Walsh on Saturday, the River Walk to Dove Hill on Sunday, and a Blueway Cycle Tour on Monday.

Other heritage events include a Clancy Brothers Film, ‘It’s a Long Way from Tipperary to Antrim’, on Friday, and ‘Meet and Greet the Clancy Family’ on Saturday, both in the Nano Nagle Chapel.

There are workshops galore on Saturday, including ‘Make and Do’ with Jane McLoughlin, Drama Skills with Julie Anne Denby, Tin Whistle and Traditional Singing with Michael Perigoe, Bodhrán with Felix Morgenstern, Animation with Alma Moore and Ciaran Hyland, ‘Glitz, Glamour and Fun’ with Renée Ní Gig and Mia Carney, and Creativity and Songwriting with Will McLellan.

Follow the Art Trail through fourteen venues from galleries, theatres, community and retail spaces and artists’ studios to see the wealth of art from new, emerging and established artists from Carrick-on-Suir, the South East and beyond. This year the Art Trail is showcasing ‘Light in New Ways’, ‘Art with Voices’, ‘Yarn Bombing Street Art’, ‘Furry Fandom’ art expression subculture, the National Schools Art Poster Competition with the theme ‘The Reality of Family Life Today’, and there will be live talks, demonstrations and workshops at pop-ups along the way.

Topping the weekend, the Riverside Family Day takes place in Seán Healy Park on Sunday from 2pm. With rides and amusements, crafts, food stalls, dance and music, there’s something for all the family. A free open air concert features music by The Cedartowns and Carouse playing folk and Americana and contemporary and classic songs for music lovers to enjoy.