Magical photographic exhibition for MacDonagh Junction, Kilkenny

Once again the photography classes of VTOS Kilkenny are hosting their annual exhibition in Stone House Books, Work House Square, McDonagh Junction Kilkenny from Friday, June 8 at 11am.

It’s aptly named Moments Captured 2017. Each participant will exhibit two photographs. The QQI Level 6 participants will present their interpretation one of an Ancient East theme. Both groups have completed their Modules QQI Level five and QQI level six At VTOS (Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme – Kilkenny).

This course is run under the aegis of Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board. It is led by their digital photographyteacher Donal Costigan.

The exhibition encompasses a year’s work to include classroom based work and field trips. Prior to commencing this course participants had very little knowledge of using a SLR digital camera. They have been asked as part of their brief to demonstrate their understanding of the principal elements of the digital camera involving aperture, shutter speed, focus, depth of field, ISO, white balance, rule of thirds understanding composition, perspective, tone shape form and space all elements necessary in order to execute a good photograph.

This is the 7th year of the exhibition and each participant brings their own style to the exhibition. There are a myriad of themes covered to include environment, nature, portraits, macro photography, architecture, street photography and light.

The official opening will take place on Friday 8th June at 11am in Stone House Books unit, McDonough Junction and will include special guests from Kilkenny & Carlow Education and training Board. According VTOS Co-ordinator Geraldine Moran this year’s work is breathtakingly superb and she extends everyone a warm welcome to the Official Opening