Gardaí in Mooncoin are investigating a break in at Ashgrove Pitch and Putt Club in Carrigeen.

The burglary took place between Thursday and Sunday when sheds were broken into. A John Deere lawnmower was stolen along with a sprayer, chainsaw, hedge trimmer and shovels and spades.

Anyone with information can contact Mooncoin gardaí on (051) 89 65 501.