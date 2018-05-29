N76 Callan Road realignment to be officially opened in Kilkenny today

Minster of State John Paul Phelan will officially open the N76 Callan Road Realignment Scheme at Tennypark this morning.

The scheme, which was completed on time, has been an objective of Kilkenny County Council for many years. Its purpose is to improve road safety and provide for a more attractive approach into Kilkenny City.

The scheme extends for nearly five kilometres from the Ring Road's Callan Road Roundabout to the Brownstown Junction. It has involved the provision of on-line footpaths/cycle tracks and public lighting from the Ring Road to Tennypark Cross and an off-line road realignment between Tennypark Cross and Brownstown Junction.

