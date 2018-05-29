Kilkenny's Medieval Mile Museum shortlisted for 'favourite building' award

Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum is one of 32 shortlisted projects in the running to be named Ireland’s favourite building.

The former St Mary’s Church, in the heart of Kilkenny City in St Mary’s Lane, opened last year after a five-year excavation and renovation programme. Kilkenny Civic Trust are the licensed operators of the museum, which has proven a popular tourist attraction.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has launched the ‘public choice’ vote for Ireland’s favourite building, place or public space, ahead of its Irish Architecture Awards on June 8. The museum — by architects McCullough Mulvin — is shortlisted.

Now in its 29th year, the awards are one of the most prestigious of their kind. They celebrate the quality of current work by RIAI Members at home and abroad, and create awareness of the contribution that architects make to society for everyone’s benefit.

This year’s public choice shortlist is made up of 32 projects across Ireland including residential homes, commercial spaces, schools, healthcare facilities, heritage locations and public spaces. All of the projects on the shortlist have been designed by RIAI-registered architects and were practically completed in 2017.

Since its opening, the Medieval Mile Museum has been making headlines for the right reason. In April of this year, the museum was awarded a Judges Silver Award at the Irish Construction Excellence Awards. The project also received an ‘honourable mention’ in the 2018 DOMUS International Prize for Restoration and Preservation.

Online voting for the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards is now open. All of the shortlisted projects are available to view on the RIAI website at www.riai.ie. Voting closes at midnight on Friday, June 1.