Ballyhale Shamrocks say flood relief proposals are 'unreal'

Ballyhale Shamrocks chairman, John Kennelly, said there is “not a hope” the flood relief proposals will work and told the OPW to go back to the drawing board.

The Kilkenny People this week reported that Ballyhale Shamrocks in Kilkenny – one of Ireland’s most successful hurling clubs – is at risk of being destroyed by flood relief measures proposed by the Office of Public Works.

At an estimated cost of €430,000 the works will see the Little Arrigle River in the village being diverted right through the club’s GAA grounds.

The “diversion of flow” will go primarily through the pitch closer to the village and will also cut through the walkway and along by the dressing rooms.

The hurling club was founded in 1972 and has been at the site in Ballyhale village since 1990.

It is home to Kilkenny hurling legends Michael and Colin Fennelly, TJ Reid and Henry Shefflin.

Mr Kennelly described the flood relief works as “unreal”. “Somebody obviously never even looked cause the proposal calls it a football pitch and we’re a hurling club,” he added.