Iconic landmark at Kilkenny City Hall gets facelift

Work is progressing well on the clock tower at City Hall with the final touches being added over the coming days.

At the last meeting of the Kilkenny Muncipal District Mayor Michael Doyle said that he welcomed the work adding that it was ‘badly needed’.

Cathaoirleach, David Fitzgerald remarked that it was ‘a local landmark’ adding that the clock ‘puts character back into the city’ and that its ‘familiar chime’.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan described it as ‘the most iconic landmark in Kilkenny’.

Senior engineer with Kilkenny County Council, Simon Walton said that the local authority have received several calls to date commending them on their work to date on the clock, which is a much-loved feature of High Street.

The work is expected to be completed by the June Bank Holiday weekend and involves repainting of clock faces and surrounds and the old clock movement system has been removed and will be restored in the next three months. The bell mountings have also been replaced from timber to steel and the replacement of two control panels to a single control panel operating both. There will also be external and internal night time lighting,

The cost of the works will be in the region of €30,000.