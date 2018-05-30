VIPs of Relay For Life Kilkenny ready to dance with joy

Kilkenny dancer and teacher, John Edward Nolan has been named as the Ambassador for Relay for Life Kilkenny.

The Dancing With The Stars phenomenon’s generosity didn't end there and when asked if he would give the VIPs (Cancer Survivors) a master dance class he responded with great enthusiasm.

Little did he know what he was letting himself in for but he was soon to find out. Many of the VIPs turned up last Friday, full of gusto for their first lesson.

He was ably assisted by VIP, Sandra Kavanagh, and in no time at all everyone was shimmering to the left and skipping to the right.

He was a master at work and everyone found their rhythm.

“Our time and effort will be worth every minute because apart from learning to dance we had great fun. Mind you we aren't up to Deirdre O'Kane’s standard yet,” cancer survivor, Brenda Cooper, who is also one of the organisers of Relay For Life Kilkenny said.

“But by the time we perform at Relay for Life at Kilkenny Rugby Club on July 21 and 22 I know the audiences will be very impressed with our steps,” she said jokingly.

“ Make sure you are there to see us in action. Even Pat Moore, photographer for the Kilkenny People, was more than impressed,” Brenda added.

If you are a VIP (Cancer Survivor) and would like to join the group it is not too late.

To find out more about this great opportunity or the fantastic event, Relay for Life, just email relayforlifekilkenny

at @gmail.com

Maggie Walsh

One of the VIP Cancer survivors taking part in the dancing classes is Maggie Walsh.

“ I was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2003 following a self-examination breast check,” Maggie explained.

“I have a family history of breast cancer so I was aware of checking myself regularly for breast changes.

“ Initially I had a segmental mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“At the time my son was starting secondary school and the whole experience was a complete blur for me.

“ I am fortunate to be a part of a wonderful family who took over the reins for me as I found myself extremely tired, very vulnerable and lacking greatly in self-esteem.

“I will admit it took me a long time to recover psychologically from the whole experience. It also took ages to stop being afraid of every pain and ache spiraling into something major.

“In 2016 I joined the Nore Dragon Paddlers. These are an amazing group of breast cancer survivors who go out on the River Nore every Tuesday evening and Saturday morning.

“The paddling is a particularly good exercise which helps to prevent women from developing lymphedema after having a mastectomy.

“And as well as the fun and crack that we have I have found wonderful support and camaraderie amongst my fellow survivors. We are always looking for new recruits so come along and join us.

“This year The Nore Dragon Paddlers are entering a team in the Relay for Life Kilkenny event which takes place in the rugby club in Kilkenny on July 21 and 22. Relay For Life is held over 24hours.

“All through the day and night the participants remember those who have died from cancer and celebrate those who have survived.

Relay for Life raises money for many projects such as Night Nurses, Volunteer drivers and Research.

All of us have benefited greatly in some way or other from their help so please come and have an amazing experience and support a very worthy cause at the same time.

To find out more email relayforlife at kilkenny@gmail.com