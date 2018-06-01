World record attempt at Gowran Park

A novel world record attempt will take place at Gowran Park Racecourse on Bank Holiday Monday where they hope to have the largest recorded gathering of people in helmets in one place at one time.

Michael Higgins of the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund said he was delighted to be partnering with Gowran Park Racecourse for the event.

“I would like to thank Tommy Farrell and all at the Black & Whites GAA Club for both coming up with this idea and of thinking of The IIJF as a partner for the day. The timing of this is just perfect for us as we launch our Grant system for jockeys to replace damaged helmets which will help reduce the risk of head injuries caused by falls,” he added.

The family fun day will kick off at noon with the attempt taking place shortly after 5pm with tickets at €10 and under-16’s go free.

There will also be a barbecue and music.