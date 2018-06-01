Severe thunderstorm in Kilkenny with status yellow weather warning in place

A weather warning has been issued for Kilkenny as heavy thunder and lightening forces people indoors.

After the recent mini heatwave there is heavy rainfall in Kilkenny City with a status yellow weather warning in place until 10pm.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over the next few hours with a risk of localised flooding.

Gardaí are warning people to drive with caution and to slow down and turn on headlights when driving.