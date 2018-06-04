Bike Week 2018 is set to be a highlight of Kilkenny's summer

Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership (KRSP) along with Kilkenny County Council have put together an extensive programme of events to suit all the family for this year's Kilkenny Bike Week.

The week runs from next Saturday, June 9 to the following Sunday, June 17.

On Sunday June 10th, Ciclovia celebrations take place on High Street from 2-4pm when the street will be closed to traffic. There will be free fun for all the family with street games, live music, basketball, flying foam javelin challenge, martial arts, inline skating, hurling skills challenge, balance bike, bling your bike, Kilkenny Men’s Shed and much, much more.

Marble City Cyclers will host Kilkenny’s fastest kilometre cycle challenge and a power challenge for everybody to have a go. There will also be free bike tours of Kilkenny City at 2.15 and 3.15. In short, there is something for all the family!

The Castle-to-Castle 40k cycle event will take place on Wednesday night. It is hoped to have around 200 participants – the biggest number yet. They will cycle from Kilkenny Castle to Paulstown Castle (for fabulous refreshments!) and return home afterwards. A beautiful, specially designed event shirt is available to the first 100 to sign up in what promises to be our biggest Castle to Castle yet, says Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership’s Seamus Nugent

On the same night a Family 8k Cycle takes place from the Parade. This event will have a guide and is on a route easily accessible for families. Fee is €10 per family, which includes great refreshments and special medals for all children.

One of the most popular Bike Week events last year was the Bike Buffet. This event sees cyclists go, at a leisurely pace, from venue to venue for a different course of their meal. This year, venues are a closely guarded secret! Registration is just €20 and a no lycra, no racing, lots of socialising policy will be the order of the evening.

International Men’s Health Week takes place the same week as Bike Week. To celebrate this KRSP are offering men in Kilkenny an opportunity to take part in FREE health check, FREE men’s health talk, FREE cycle (10K or 30K available) and FREE healthy brunch in Langtons. This event takes place on Saturday, June 16th. ‘This is a great way for men to get a quick assessment of their health, team up with other men for an easy spin and enjoy a healthy brunch afterwards,’ says Seamus Nugent from Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership

Coincidentally, Kilkenny play Wexford in Nowlan Park on Saturday June 9th which is the start of Bike Week. KRSP are encouraging as many people as possible to cycle to the game and help to alleviate traffic problems. There is ample cycle parking near Nowlan Park at McDonagh Junction (who will remain open through the match) and Johns Green.

Nicola Keeshan, Coordinator of Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership, said that there are increased numbers of people out cycling in Kilkenny. She continued, ‘the Local Authority has always been keen to get as many people as possible out cycling and walking and always support Bike Week activities including the free Ciclovia Sunday.’

Registration for all Bike Maintenance, Bike Buffet, Men’s Slow Roll cycle and Family 8k is on www.eventbrite.ie



Events in Kilkenny

June 9th – Cycle to the Kilkenny versus Wexford match in Nowlan Park.

June 10 Ciclovia on High Street 2-4pm. Free fun for all the family

June 13 Castle to Castle Cycle leaves Parade Plaza at 7pm. Entry fee €10 includes a free t-shirt for the first 100. Register on www.eventbrite.ie

June 13 8k Family cycle from Parade Plaza at 6.45pm. Entry €10 per group of one adult and up to three children. Register on www.iregister.ie/krsp

June 14 – Inclusive cycle trip 11am around Kilkenny. Free event with health talk in Kilkenny City library afterwards

June 14 Bike Maintenance workshop from 7.30 to 9.30pm. Booking €10 on www.eventbrite.ie

June 15 Bike Buffet from 7pm at the Parade Plaza. Evening cycle tour and dinner. €20 per person and registration on www.eventbrite.ie

June 16- Men’s Health Slow Roll Cycle including FREE health check, FREE cycle (10K and 30K available) FREE health talk and FREE Healthy Brunch in Langton’s. Booking on www.eventbrite.ie

June 16- Gowran – Kids Bike Day from 2-4 at Scoil Muire, Church Road. FUN Bike Games, Bike Repair/Maintenance Workshop, FREE Bike Safety checks and many goodies!