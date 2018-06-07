Kilkenny firm Jerpoint Glass produce handmade glass installations

Iconic Kilkenny based glassblowing studio, Jerpoint Glass has launched a new range of garden accessories that will add a vibrant pop of colour to any garden - all year round.

The handmade glass installations, called, ‘Garden Spirals’,make a statement in a garden, patio or balcony either alone or in groups of three or five. Launched at Bloom in the Park over the June Bank

Holiday Weekend, the Garden Spirals were part of ‘The Garden of Sculptures’ created by Ruth Liddle and Ken Folan, an outdoor gallery with over 40 Irish artists. Designed by Rory Leadbetter of Jerpoint

Glass Studio, the pieces are individually handcrafted at the family-run glassblowing studio and come in a range of Jerpoint colours, exclusively available from the studio shop.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Rory Leadbetter, Glassblower and Designer at Jerpoint Glass said, “Bloom is one of our favourite events of the year and we are delighted to launch our new Garden

Spirals at the festival. The spirals will add interest to any size garden and we hope people will enjoy them all year-round.

We love opportunities like Bloom to create something a little different and this year we produced a centrepiece sculpture for the outdoor gallery in the heart of the Bloom festival; a stand-alone piece that is very different from our everyday range of glassware.”

The piece entitled ‘Forever in Bloom’ combined large glass finials and a 180 centimetre black metal structure.



The Leadbetter family have been designing and creating handcrafted glassware for almost 40 years.

Popular for its functional tableware as well as beautiful bespoke designs, the full Jerpoint collection along with the new Garden Spirals are available from the Studio shop and gallery in Stoneyford.

Other Kilkenny companies who took part in the Bloom Festival included, Burnafea Pottery, Second Nature Oil, Mileevan Honey and Goatsbridge Trout Farm. Kilkenny Tourism were

there too with a stand to promote Kilkenny as a destination.