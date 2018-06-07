Heritage Council seeks Kilkenny submissions for Heritage Week

The Heritage Council has issued a call for event registrations for National Heritage Week 2018, which will take place from August 18-26.

This year, the programme of activities will be a highlight of Ireland’s celebration of the European Year of Cultural Heritage.

This year’s call to action for Heritage Week activities is ‘Share a Story, Make a Connection’, encouraging everyone – from children to grandparents and those who have chosen to make Ireland their home – to get involved, and to share heritage stories in new ways. The aim of National Heritage Week is to build heritage awareness and appreciation, while shining a light on the great work that is carried out in communities to preserve and promote our natural, built and cultural heritage.

Among the programme of events will be the following two special themed days:

· Wednesday, August 22 is ‘Wild Child Day’, dedicated to wild children everywhere. On this day, event organisers are encouraged to host events specifically for children, from history hunts and storytelling sessions to crafts workshops.

· Sunday, August 26, the last day of Heritage Week, is ‘Water Heritage Day’. Together with the Local Authority Waters & Communities Office, this day will be a celebration of our most precious natural resource in all its forms, from the sea, to rivers, lakes and garden ponds.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become Ireland’s largest cultural event. Last year, more than 570,000 people attended in excess of 2,200 events across the country, most of which were hosted by communities, volunteers and individuals who champion Ireland’s heritage in its many forms.

Events can be registered on www.heritageweek.ie.