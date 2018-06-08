Kilkenny law firm appoints new partner

Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors, Patrick Street, Kilkenny has announced the appointment of Owen Sweeney as partner in the Kilkenny-based firm.

Mr Sweeney was a senior solicitor in the firm’s commercial law department with a wealth of experience in the renewable energy sector.

He joined the firm as an apprentice in 2004 and qualified in 2007.

Brian Kiely, managing partner of Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors, said: “On behalf of the partners and staff, I am delighted to welcome Owen Sweeney as a partner in the firm.

“I have had the privilege of working closely with Owen over the years and I am confident that he will make a significant contribution to the future growth of the firm in the years to come," Mr Kiely added.