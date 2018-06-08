Kilkenny auctioneer to become first national president of IPAV

Kilkenny woman Ella Dunphy, of DNG Ella Dunphy, will take on the role of President of IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers at the organisation’s AGM and annual conference to be held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday.

She will be the first woman in its 50 year history to lead the organisation which represents 1,100 auctioneers and valuers throughout Ireland.

Following an earlier career in banking Ms Dunphy graduated in property from Waterford Institute of Technology before setting up her own business in 2003.

Among her priorities will be overseeing IPAV’s rapidly expanding education programmes. “Auctioneering is a very honourable and responsible profession,” she said. “We’re involved in the biggest financial decisions that most people make in their lives. It behoves us, therefore, to ensure we seek out and promote the very highest professional standards.”

On Saturday Ella will officially take over the role when she will receive the chain of office from outgoing President Brian Dempsey at 2.15pm. She will formally address guests at 2.30pm.

Other speakers for the afternoon include John Paul Phelan TD, Minister of State for Housing, Planning & Local Government; Farming TV Presenter Helen Carroll; David Hammond, Head of Home Mortgage Business and Products for AIB, EBS and Haven and Maeve Hogan Chief Executive of the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA). Guest speaker later in the evening will be Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.