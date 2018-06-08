Kilkenny-based theatre company, Barnstorm embrace Cruinniú na nÓg

Cruinniú na nÓg aims to celebrate and encourage children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity through a compelling spread of performances, coding, theatre, art and music workshops, readings and screenings, special events and much more.

This variety of child-centred events will be free and activity-based, with plenty of opportunities for young people to get ‘doing’, ‘making’ and ‘creating’.

Barnstorm Theatre Company, will share how the youth theatre works on June 23 as part of Cruinniú na nÓg, a new national day of creativity for children and young people.

A series of worksho ps will be facilitated by professional tutors, and will be specifically tailored to each age-group.

Workshops will take place from 10am to 11am - six to eight year olds, 11.30am to 12.30am - nine to 11 year olds, 1.30pm to 3pm - 12 to 14 year olds, 3.30pm to 5pm - 15 plus.

The workshops will take place at The Barn, Church Lane, behind St Canice’s Cathedral.

Each session will actively engage participants through the use games and exercises to explore theatre.

Barnstorm Theatre Company believes that everyone should have access to take part in the arts. This is a free event but prior booking is essential.

If you would like to book a place please contact Anna at 056 7751266 or email anna@barnstorm.ie

Please note places are limited and are strictly by age-groups.