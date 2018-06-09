Three delivering 99% 4G coverage across Kilkenny

Network operator Three says it is now delivering 99% 4G population coverage to the Kilkenny area, following an extensive network upgrade across the county.

Following the integration of the legacy O2 and Three networks, customers now have access to significantly more sites, and are enjoying average 4G speeds of 20 MB per second, as well as improved coverage for calls and texts. Three’s Kilkenny customers are putting the new state-of-the-art network to good use with over 700 GB of data going through the network ever hour - the equivalent of 36 million WhatsApp messages sent every 60 minutes.

Kilkenny is one of the latest counties to be upgraded as part of Three’s €300 million national network investment, which involves network integration and extensive upgrading of equipment. Three customers in 4G areas like Kilkenny can experience faster mobile data speeds to watch videos, post to social media and stream music without having to worry about their data usage with Three’s All You Can Eat Data.

“At Three, we want to make our customers’ lives mean more through connecting, and we are committed to delivering a state-of-the-art network nationwide," said David Hennessy, Chief Technical Officer with Three.

"I’m delighted to see these improvements in Kilkenny where we are now delivering 99% population coverage for 4G in addition to improved access to 2G and 3G.”

Three is rolling out its network upgrade programme across the country. For more information, click here.